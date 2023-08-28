Carl Davis got some bad news on Saturday, but he certainly took it in stride.

The Patriots released the veteran defensive tackle as one of their first roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown deadline. Davis spent the last three seasons in New England and established himself as one of the Patriots’ more reliable run defenders, as well as a quality depth option behind nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram shortly after the news broke and confirmed his release in hilarious fashion.

“It’s been a fun 3 years,” Davis wrote. “I definitely am grateful for the opportunity here in New England. Time to take my janky ass to the unemployment line.”

Story continues below advertisement

New England released 11 players over the weekend as it works toward trimming its roster to 53. The Patriots must announce their full roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

You can click here for our tracker on Patriots roster cuts as we learn of them.

More Football:

Patriots Reportedly Release Punter Ahead Of Cutdown Day

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images