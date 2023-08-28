Carl Davis got some bad news on Saturday, but he certainly took it in stride.

The Patriots released the veteran defensive tackle as one of their first roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown deadline. Davis spent the last three seasons in New England and established himself as one of the Patriots’ more reliable run defenders, as well as a quality depth option behind nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram shortly after the news broke and confirmed his release in hilarious fashion.

“It’s been a fun 3 years,” Davis wrote. “I definitely am grateful for the opportunity here in New England. Time to take my janky ass to the unemployment line.”

New England released 11 players over the weekend as it works toward trimming its roster to 53. The Patriots must announce their full roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

You can click here for our tracker on Patriots roster cuts as we learn of them.