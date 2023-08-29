Nick Folk’s time in New England could be nearing an end.

The Patriots have engaged in trade talks involving the veteran kicker, according to a Tuesday morning report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and Dianna Russini. Folk has competed with rookie fourth-rounder Chad Ryland for New England’s top kicker job.

If the Patriots can’t find a taker for Folk, they could either cut him before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline or keep him on the initial 53-man roster. Bill Belichick previously expressed an openness to rostering two kickers, which might be a wise strategy if Ryland — who was shaky during training camp — isn’t ready.

The rumor arrives less than a day after the Los Angeles Chargers traded kicker Dustin Hopkins to the Cleveland Browns for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That might set the market for a Folk trade, although the Patriots would be justified in asking for slightly greater compensation.

Folk joined New England in 2019 and since has established himself as one of the NFL’s more consistent kickers. In the last four seasons, the 38-year-old converted on 108 of 121 field goal attempts, including a perfect 29-for-29 from inside 40 yards.

