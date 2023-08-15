The Boston Red Sox waited 112 games for Trevor Story’s 2023 season debut, and already the 30-year-old is making an immediate impact.

Having already led all teams in Major League Baseball with 82 errors committed and still 44 games left to play, it’s clear what’s hindered the Red Sox this season the most: defense. Boston hasn’t found stability in its middle infield for the greater chunk of the year, creating a void that’s kept the team clinging for a last-minute playoff run. But with Story back and healthy, those concerns are all gone.

“We’ve been talking about it the whole season. Our defense has to be better,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday. “Having Trevor playing consistently at shortstop, is going to help us. We’ve had a lot of moving parts throughout the season. I don’t know how many double-play combinations we have had during the season, maybe six, seven. When you don’t have that everyday middle-of-the-field combination, it’s tough. There’s no consistency.”

Cora added: “We’re feeling more comfortable.”

The initial plan was for Story to shift from second base to shortstop — where he played six seasons with the Colorado Rockies — as Boston’s Plan B following Xander Bogaerts departure. That course of action hit a detour due to Story’s offseason surgery, leaving the Red Sox patiently waiting while trying to keep their bid at contention afloat.

Just having Story back for defensive purposes alone will prove to pay its dividends as the season winds down, especially with Boston back just three games from the final playoff spot in the American League.

Last season, Story recorded a .984 fielding percentage in 378 total defensive chances.