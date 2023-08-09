Why Red Sox Season Debut Was ‘Emotional’ For Trevor Story

It had been nearly 11 months since Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story had seen his name penciled into a major league lineup.

Much had happened over that time with Story undergoing an internal bracing procedure on his throwing elbow in January that took away a majority of this season and set him on a long and grueling rehab path.

But being away from the big league diamond since September of last year made Story very appreciative of the opportunity he received Tuesday night when he made his Red Sox season debut in a 9-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

“It’s an emotional day all around for me and my family. Just kind of everybody involved, all the people that have helped me get to this point,” Story told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Take a moment with them and my family before the game, too. Emotionally drained right now, but ready to sleep, get some good rest tonight and come back tomorrow.”

The feeling of returning to the majors is something that probably will stick with Story. His performance will not.

The 30-year-old got the start at shortstop and was slotted in the third spot in Boston’s order, but failed to give the Red Sox offense a jolt. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as he gets reacclimated to big league pitching.

Despite not coming through at the plate, just suiting up with the Red Sox was enough from Story to give his teammates a lift as Boston looks to stay in playoff contention.

“It was awesome,” Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It wasn’t the greatest night for him, but him being on the field was the big step. He brings a great presence to the lineup and the clubhouse. So, we’re happy to have him back.”