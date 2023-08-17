Red Sox Infielder Pablo Reyes Continues To Be Boston’s ‘Sparkplug’

Boston Red Sox infielder Pablo Reyes launched his second home run of the season in dramatic fashion against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

While Boston would go on to lose the game, the lone bright spot is the confidence Reyes is showing at the plate according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“We’re giving him the chance to play,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We were very patient when he got hurt. He stayed with us and stayed with the program. He got healthy…and he’s running away with it.”

James Paxton was the losing pitcher of record, surrendering two solo home runs to Washington until Reyes knotted the game at two in the eighth.

“He’s been playing great. He’s been super high for us,” Paxton told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s getting to feel good in the box, and getting really good at-bats. Just a good sparkplug through the team right now.”

Reyes makes it a whole new ball game! pic.twitter.com/GHBhO8QbFq — NESN (@NESN) August 17, 2023

Cora mentioned he didn’t know what Reyes was capable of when the infielder was traded to Boston in May from the Oakland Athletics.

“Not really, no. The front office did a good job,” Cora said. “Whoever says that they saw it coming, they’re lying to you.”

Slashing .321/.360/.443 on the season, Reyes spoke through translator Carlos Villoria about how he’s been successful since returning from the injured list on July 24.

“Everything is part of the hard work that I’ve been putting in,” Reyes said on NESN’s postgame coverage through Villoria. “Also I have been learning a lot from my teammates and (the Red Sox) staff, so my mentality is to try to help the team win in any form that I can — defensively, offensively that’s my goal. I’m here to help, and whatever the team needs me to do, I’ll be here to do it.”

Even though the Red Sox came up short in the game, Reyes and his teammates have their sights set on the bigger picture — closing the gap in the wild card race. Boston is sitting three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot.

“It’s extremely important to win tomorrow and to take this series and get into a good rhythm going to New York,” Ryes said. “I think everybody knows the goal here is to win the series and try and get closer to that final goal, which is to make the playoffs.”

The Red Sox will face the Nationals in the rubber match of the series on Thursday afternoon from Nationals Park before heading to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. The Yankees, who have fallen to below .500 for the first time this late in a season since 1995 are trailing the Red Sox three and a half games in the wild card race.