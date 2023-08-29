The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday recalled a left-handed reliever and optioned a right-hander back to Triple-A Worcester.

Joe Jacques was elevated to Boston’s roster ahead of the club’s middle game against the visiting Houston Astros. Kyle Barraclough, who allowed 10 runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings during Boston’s 13-5 loss to Houston on Monday, was sent to Triple-A Worcester.

Jacques has made 17 appearances with the Red Sox this season, including his first Major League start on July 18 against the Oakland Athletics. Jacques has compiled a 5.85 ERA in those 17 appearances (20 innings). He also posted a 2.83 ERA in 30 games for Worcester.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday he was forced to stick with Barraclough because Boston’s bullpen had been taxed in recent days and weeks. Cora said much of the same after Chris Murphy allowed six runs on nine hits in four innings Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With that said, it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see Jacques take the mound in relief after Brayan Bello starts against the Astros on Tuesday.