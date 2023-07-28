Red Sox’s Trevor Story Has This Date Targeted For His Season Debut

Trevor Story is getting closer to his season debut with the Red Sox, completing another rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old shortstop is splitting his time between shortstop and designated hitter during his time with the WooSox and Sea Dogs going 4-for-14 from the plate with a home run, three RBIs, four walks and seven strikeouts.

While the at-bats will come with time, Story said he was satisfied with his arm strength, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

“I take a lot of pride in playing shortstop and doing it well. That’s been really fun getting back there,” Story told Speier. “I feel at home there, just being able to run and throw on the run and be athletic out there and not so stagnant as at second.”

Playing in his first game action in 10 months, Story said on Wednesday that he was treating his time in Double-A and Triple-A as his own “mini spring training” and gave his own target date for his debut — when the Red Sox return from their upcoming road trip on Aug. 4.

“Being back by next homestand would be great,” Story said. “But there’s not one certain date that I’ve circled. If that happens, then that happens, but we’ve still got some work to do. We don’t want to rush this thing and be irresponsible about it.”

Story noted that while he’s getting his reps at the plate, it’s not the same volume he would if he had the traditional spring training.

“Usually, I get, like, 50 at-bats in spring,” Story said. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen just given the landscape of where we’re at … If there’s a chance to come back a little earlier and maybe not play so much right away, all the options are on the table. Obviously with where we’re at in the standings — we’re playing well — it’s a fine balance.”