The Red Sox made one move before Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, and the player Boston acquired was someone Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran were quite familiar with.

Luis Urías was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers for pitcher Bradley Blalock, and the second baseman made his Boston debut Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Christian Arroyo was designated for assignment after Urías was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Manager Alex Cora was impressed with Urías’ approach at the plate and his work on defense. The 26-year-old went 1-for-3 in his debut as he hopes to find his footing after his previous stops with the San Diego Padres and Brewers.

Urías made an impression on Verdugo and Durran when the trio were teammates at Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. They helped Mexico finish third and came within one run from beating eventual WBC champions Japan. Urías had the biggest moment of the semifinal matchup when he hit a three-run home run against Roki Sasaki.

“He had a home run against Japan to take the lead,” Duran said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I know he’s been hurt this year but he’s a good player and I’ve seen what he can do. I’m excited.”

On what Urías can bring to the Red Sox, Verdugo added: “I played against him too in the National League. It’s someone who’s got power. He can hit the ball out of the park. He’s just a good player, man. He’s got tools. Shortstop is kinda taken with us but he’s a good infielder and he can play third, he can play second, he can play short. He gives you some versatility. He has power. I haven’t really seen too much of him this year but from what I remember, he’s got tools and he can play.”

Urías will get another chance to make an impact with Boston on Saturday when he starts again at second base against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. You can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m. ET.