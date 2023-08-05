The Boston Red Sox wanted to see the impact Luis Urías could make in the big leagues. So much so, that they designated Christian Arroyo for assignment to make room for Urías on the active roster.

Boston wasted no time getting Urías into the lineup, either, starting him at second base and batting him eighth Friday night to begin a crucial three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Urías ended up going 1-for-3 in his Red Sox debut as he singled to right field off Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah in the bottom of the fifth inning. The 26-year-old walked in his first plate appearance as well and came around to score on a two-run home run by Jarren Duran.

It was the offensive approach from Urías that most impressed manager Alex Cora in the middle infielder’s first showing in a Red Sox uniform.

Story continues below advertisement

“Controlled the strike zone,” Cora told reporters following Boston’s 7-3 loss, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He went the other way. Obviously, the play to left, he knows, the runner and all that. Turned a few double plays. He did a good job. I like the fact that he controlled the strike zone. That’s going to help us.”

The Red Sox acquired Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers for a minor league pitcher just prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline. He initially was assigned to Triple-A Worcester, but didn’t play any games there.

Urías only played 20 games for the Brewers this season and struggled at the plate by hitting .145 with one home run and five RBIs. But the Red Sox feel like he will translate well to playing at Fenway Park, which could help restore some of his power. He belted 23 home runs with 25 doubles in 2021 and followed that up the next season by hitting 16 round-trippers and collecting 17 doubles.

Urías didn’t show any of that pop Friday, but should get continued chances in the Red Sox lineup going forward.