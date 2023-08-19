The Boston Red Sox are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to secure one of the final wild card spots in the American League.

They also probably wouldn’t mind sweeping the New York Yankees.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will start Josh Winckowski on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, marking the first time the 25-year-old will begin a game on the mound since his rookie season. He won’t go very long, however, as Nick Pivetta will get the bulk of the innings Sunday, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

A return to the bullpen is something that certainly won’t hurt Pivetta, who has been dominant when used in a bulk role this season.

The 30-year-old has compiled a 2.40 ERA in 45 innings out of the ‘pen, compared to a 5.88 ERA in 11 starts. Pivetta returned to the starting rotation on July 31 with solid results, but a combination of newfound health to the starting staff and his dominance out of the bullpen have influenced Boston’s decision to use him in multiple roles.

The decision to start Winckowski likely comes from a desire to give him lower-leverage innings, as his most recent relief appearance didn’t go very well. The 25-year-old has been superb in his high-leverage role throughout the season, but doesn’t necessarily need to pitch in as many high-stress situations with Garrett Whitlock returning to the bullpen, and Chris Sale and Tanner Houck returning to the starting rotation.

The Red Sox will go for the sweep over their rivals on Sunday, with first pitch from Yankee Stadium scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.