Nick Pivetta has worn many hats for the Red Sox throughout the course of the season.

After being demoted from Boston’s starting rotation in mid-May, Pivetta has contributed to the pitching staff by coming out of the bullpen in single-inning relief, multi-innings reliever and most recently as a traditional starter once again.

With the ability to be a versatile, key contributor, Pivetta deems himself to have a blend of all the roles, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“I would probably call it a hybrid pitcher,” Pivetta told Speier. “If this is what the team needs, I’m in. I play for the Boston Red Sox. I want to win with the Boston Red Sox. And if this is the way that helps the team win, and I can get on the mound as much as possible, then this is the way it’s going to be right now.”

The goal for Pivetta is to continue building on the success the 30-year-old right-handed pitcher has found since the beginning of June.

“I care about winning. I really want to win a World Series,” Pivetta said. “And if I can help a team win in any sort of form, that’s what I’m willing to do.”

When Pivetta initially moved to the bullpen, it was disappointing for him because he holds himself to “extremely high standards” but pitching coach Dave Bush noted he’s taking it in stride.

“He’s been great,” Bush told Speier. “It’s not easy for him. It’s not easy for anybody to do this. That’s why it’s kind of an uncommon role, but he’s adapted really well. He enjoys going out and competing. He understands that every time he gets the ball, he has a chance to pitch in valuable situations for us.”

For Pivetta, it’s rather simple — pitch good, and he’ll get the results.

“I really just want to go out and do good for my teammates and pitch well,” he said. “I don’t have time to worry about all of the outside noise. The only thing I can do is control when I get between the lines, going out, executing my pitches, putting up zeros, getting back in the dugout as soon as possible to get our offense to go. That’s my job and that’s where we’re at, helping this team win.”

He’ll get the chance to help the Red Sox win Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals when he takes the mound in the first contest of the 10-game road trip.