It took 331 days, but Trevor Story is finally ready to make his Boston Red Sox return.

Story, who has yet to play in 2023 after undergoing an internal bracing procedure on his throwing elbow, re-enters the Red Sox lineup Tuesday night as they look for another win over the Kanas City Royals.

Boston will see a few more changes, as well. Luis Urías will drop from the lineup to make room for Story, with Monday night’s hero, Pablo Reyes, sliding over to second base. Masataka Yoshida will DH after playing left field, with Justin Turner getting a day off with a sore heel. Alex Verdugo will return to the lineup with a right-hander on the mound, with Rob Refsnyder departing.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (58-54)

Jarren Duran, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Trevor Story, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (5-5, 3.62 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (36-78)

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Michael Massey, 2B

Salvador Perez, C

MJ Melendez, LF

Edward Olivares, DH

Matt Beaty, 1B

Drew Waters, RF

Kyle Isbel, CF

Brady Singer, RHP (7-8, 5.10 ERA)