The Red Sox lost focus in the seventh inning, and the Houston Astros capitalized on defensive miscues and Alex Cora’s ejection to defeat Boston 7-3 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 66-60 on the season, while the Astros improved to 72-55 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Tanner Houck returned to the mound after missing 54 games with a facial fracture he suffered on June 16.

The right-handed pitcher went five innings for the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. He threw 57.9% of his pitches for strikes (40-of-69 pitches) and retired the side in order in the third and fifth innings.

Boston had its opportunities in the game and only trailed by three runs heading into the seventh inning before the defense imploded in the field, committing three errors and accounting for four Astros runs.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Wilyer Abreu made his Major League Baseball debut when Cora gave the outfielder the nod following the fourth-inning ejection of Alex Verdugo. Abreu notched his first hit in the seventh inning — a double. He finished 2-for-3 from the plate.

Get that ball!



Wilyer's first big league hit is in the books. pic.twitter.com/js7XaHhHcY — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 23, 2023

— Adam Duvall hit his second home run in as many nights for the Red Sox. He finished 2-for-4 from the plate and is slashing .255/.317/.528 on the season.

— Justin Verlander pitched five scoreless innings for the Astros, striking out nine Boston batters.

WAGER WATCH

