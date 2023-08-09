A rising Red Sox prospect revealed on his Instagram story he was promoted from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland.

Boston signed Brainer Bonaci in 2018 as an international free agent, and after 63 games with the Greenville Drive this season, he made the leap to Double-A Portland.

“Enjoy your new adventure at AA, well done (Brainer Bonaci),” his agent Felix Olivo Ludert wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Bonaci added a “love” animation that seemingly confirmed his promotion.

The infield prospect batted .301/.353/.473 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. Bonaci’s promotion comes after Kyle Teel earned his respective promotion to High-A Greenville on Monday, and the first-round pick quickly made an impact Tuesday.

Double-A Portland features stellar infielders in Blaze Jordan, Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke. Bonaci had a stint at left field in one game with Greenville this season. But the talent the Sea Dogs boast continued to rise.

Bonaci is No. 12 in Sox Prospects rankings, and he was an honorable mention in Keith Law’s top 60 prospects list released in July.