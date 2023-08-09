The Red Sox farm system is in its best shape in years, even rising up to the No. 3 ranked system in a recent list from Fangraphs.

Two of the prospects who have helped reshape the image of the farm system were back to making noise on Tuesday night.

Roman Anthony continues to mash after being selected by Boston in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Since making the jump to High-A Greenville, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School product has done nothing but hit. The young outfielder entered the week hitting .298 with a 1.073 OPS in 34 games for the Greenville Drive.

Anthony showed off his power again Tuesday night with an opposite-field blast for his 11th High-A home run as he continues to hit to all fields.

Story continues below advertisement

Roman Anthony clears the Greenville Monster!



The No. 5 @RedSox prospect goes the other way for his 12th homer of the season — 11th for the @GreenvilleDrive: pic.twitter.com/mg4ABxP7uA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 9, 2023

From the outfield to behind the plate, Kyle Teel made his introduction to High-A after going 3-for-5 with a home run in just two games of rookie ball in the Florida Complex League. The 21-year-old quickly moves to this level after being drafted No. 14 overall by the Red Sox in the 2023 MLB Draft a month ago.

Teel offers high potential as the reigning ACC Player of the Year at the University of Virginia and notched his first High-A hit on Tuesday night.

Welcome to Greenville, Kyle Teel! His first High-A base hit is slapped into right for a single. pic.twitter.com/NkfcL2PXJi — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 9, 2023

Both young prospects recently made a top 60 prospect list from Keith Law as high-profile players to watch in the Red Sox farm system.