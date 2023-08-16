After a dominant start to the season in the American League East, the Tampa Bay Rays began to come back down to Earth and received poor news about their ace in the middle of a pennant race.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters on Tuesday that left-hander Shane McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida.

The 2018 first-round draft pick had been in the midst of an excellent season for Tampa Bay as the leader of the rotation that drove the ballclub to the hot start. In 21 starts, McClanahan went 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA. The lefty went to the injured list on Aug. 4.

Given the timing of the surgery, the Tampa Bay starter could miss all of the 2024 season in a major blow to the Rays, both for this season and the future.

The impact on the Rays rotation could have a major impact on the AL East and ensuing playoff implications. In his career, the lefty is 16-7 with a 3.01 ERA against teams within the AL East.

The young star pitcher prepares to work through a long rehab road ahead with surgery set for early next week.