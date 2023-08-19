Saints’ Jimmy Graham Arrested After Suspected ‘Medical Episode’

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was involved in an odd situation Friday night.

The 36-year-old reportedly was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance after police said they found him “wandering” in traffic, according to TMZ. The Saints pushed back, releasing a statement that revealed team doctors believed Graham had a seizure that resulted in him becoming disoriented.

You can read the statement below:

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Saints conducted joint practices with the Chargers this week in preparation for a preseason matchup on Sunday. Graham did participate in Friday morning’s practice, speaking with reporters after.