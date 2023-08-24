ESPN Predicts Celtics’ Win-Loss Record For 2023-24 Season

The NBA regular-season schedule was released last week, prompting many to decide their favorite matchups and attempt to predict win-loss records for teams, such as the Celtics.

ESPN analysts forecasted records of all the Eastern Conference teams and are set to do so for the Western Conference as well.

Boston is projected to finish its 2023-24 campaign in first in the East at 55-27, just one win ahead of the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (54-28).

Here’s what the ESPN analysts wrote of the Celtics:

“The Celtics exited the playoffs last season after an epic battle with Miami, and this season, they will continue to play a starting five that includes Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Jayson Tatum. But they also acquired Kristaps Porzingis during the offseason — and lost Marcus Smart in the process — and the Celtics are counting on Porzingis to play a major role alongside Tatum and Brown.”

The Celtics had quite the offseason, making many moves on the roster and staff, with some of them being previously mentioned by ESPN. The team also dealt Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks and brought in many new assistant coaches alongside Joe Mazzulla.

Boston hopes to have Porzingis back from his foot injury by the start of the upcoming season, and he remains optimistic of such. The Celtics gave up a key two-way player in Smart in the three-team deal to acquire Porzingis, so getting the big man back to 100% and staying healthy throughout the season is ideal.

The Celtics enter the season with Banner 18 in mind as the team has come within striking distance of a championship in recent years.