FOXBORO, Mass. — Being a “good locker room guy” is important for any NFL player. And it sounds like Ezekiel Elliott has been just that since signing with the Patriots a week ago.

The star running back joined his new team in Green Bay last Wednesday ahead of joint practices with the Packers. Since then, Elliott has endeared himself to New England’s players with his high energy and strong work ethic. The former Dallas Cowboy also made sure to connect with his new teammates shortly after signing a one-year contract.

“You could tell he’s a guy that’s hungry,” Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said after Tuesday’s practice. “I mean, that’s kind of his thing, right? You can really just tell that he’s a guy that’s motivated and just wants to prove that he’s still Zeke. And I think he is, and it’s been fun to have him.

“He’s just been a guy that really wants to come in and learn what the culture is here. He hasn’t really tried to step on anybody’s toes. Like, he’s not that type of player. First thing he did was come in and say ‘what’s up?’ to everybody. Wants to get to know everybody. And he’s just turning out to be a real good teammate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to last week, Phillips never had met Elliott face-to-face.

“Well, I met him in Green Bay for the first time,” Phillips said. “Obviously, we played against each other, but I never really met him. So, he came up … in Green Bay, said ‘what’s up?’ We just chopped it up and talked about everything. He’s a cool guy.”

Elliott spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas. In some respects, inserting himself into a different locker room was like spending the first day at a new school — with one obvious, big difference.

“Yeah, but it’s like a new student, but everybody-knows-you type of deal,” Phillips said with a laugh.

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, Elliott isn’t some roster-bubble player joining the Patriots in relative anonymity. But players like Phillips have experience with welcoming high-profile new teammates into a locker room.

“It’s not too awkward because it happens from time to time where you get players from other teams,” he said. Whoever they may be, like, you generally know a lot of people in the league.”

Patriots players have seemed genuine when praising Elliott, who’s seen his workload increase with each practice. That includes quarterback Mac Jones, who believes the 28-year-old has brought “juice” since arriving in New England.

Elliott and the rest of the Patriots will practice again Wednesday before traveling to Tennessee on Thursday. They’ll face the Titans on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.