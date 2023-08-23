So far, so good for Ezekiel Elliott and Mac Jones.

Elliott on Tuesday was interviewed for the first time since signing with the Patriots last week. The 28-year-old running back revealed why he’s excited to be in New England, and also offered his initial thoughts on Jones, with whom he went to dinner late last month.

“Mac’s… he’s a pro, man. He’s a pro,” Elliott told Patriots.com reporter Tamara Brown after practice. “He does everything like a pro. I could tell just from going to dinner with him on my visit. And he’s a great leader.”

Jones also praised Elliott during a recent media availability, saying the star back has brought “juice” to practices since signing a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Elliott was a standout performer — and hype man — during last week’s joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay. He also saw an increased workload in Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro, Mass. Barring injury, Elliott likely will have a significant role as New England’s primary backup running back this season.

We still have no idea whether Elliott will play in Friday night’s preseason game against the Titans in Tennessee, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he plays at least a series or two.

