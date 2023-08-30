FOXBORO, Mass. — Twelve of the players the New England Patriots released Tuesday were back on the practice field one day later.

Though the team had yet to make any official announcements as of Wednesday afternoon, those dozen players — headlined by quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham — appeared to have re-signed to the practice squad.

The full list:

QB Bailey Zappe

QB/WR Malik Cunningham

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

LB Calvin Munson

RB Kevin Harris

LB Joe Giles-Harris

S Joshuah Bledsoe

TE Matt Sokol

OL Andrew Stueber

OL Kody Russey

WR Thyrick Pitts

P Corliss Waitman

Story continues below advertisement

There also was a new tight end in attendance wearing No. 86. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, that was new addition Pharaoh Brown, who played under current Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in Houston.

Brown is the only member of this initial P-squad who was not in camp with the Patriots. The 29-year-old spent this summer with the Indianapolis Colts before being released on cutdown day.

Defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms reportedly re-signed to the practice squad, as well, but he was not spotted at practice.

The Patriots can carry a total of 16 players on their practice squad, so they still have a few spots they can fill. They also could promote one or more of those players to the 53-man roster as early as Wednesday after moving other players to injured reserve.

Story continues below advertisement

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and offensive tackle Riley Reiff both are prime IR candidates after suffering injuries during the preseason. Both were absent during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice, as was wideout DeVante Parker.

The Patriots have a bye this weekend before opening the regular season next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.