It’s been four years since Mookie Betts last played in Boston, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora already has a vision in mind for the much-awaited return back at Fenway Park.

As the Dodgers roll into town for a Boston-Los Angeles Interleague clash starting Friday night, Betts will headline a crew of familiar faces set to stop by for a brief three-game visit.

“It should be a standing ovation,” Cora told reporters Thursday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I’m obviously not going to tell the fans to get there by first pitch but they should, to be honest with you. Because it’s going to be a special moment. This is a special kid that did a lot of great things for the organization not only on the field but off the field, too. He’s an impactful player. It just so happens he’s playing for the Dodgers now. But I think for the game, he’s becoming one of those guys that he’s the face of the game.”

Betts, now a seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, certainly left enough of a mark, worthy of a roaring round of applause.

During his six-year run with the Red Sox, Betts grew into a star-caliber outfielder, first contending for American League MVP in 2016, then winning it in 2018. He provided a huge helping hand that year, along the ride for Boston’s record-setting 108-win season, just before winning the World Series.

Not much has changed since Betts transitioned from Boston to Los Angeles after the Red Sox dealt the now-30-year-old in exchange for Connor Wong, Alex Verdugo and Jeter Downs (now of the Nationals) in 2020.

Betts is batting .308 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs, third for the long ball lead in the NL. Betts has also hit .611/.632/1.222 with three homers, two doubles and seven RBIs through his last five games played.

It’s likely Cora’s vision will come to life when the moment comes Friday night.