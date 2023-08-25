It’s easy to be fixated on Mookie Betts’ return to Fenway Park this weekend as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers for three games.

After all, Betts was a perennial MVP candidate in his six-year run with Boston. And he won a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2018, a historic season for the franchise.

But Betts isn’t the only familiar face suiting up for the Dodgers these days. J.D. Martinez, Kiké Hernández, Joe Kelly and Ryan Brasier all play for Los Angeles, though Martinez and Kelly are on the injured list as the Dodgers travel to Boston.

Another name to watch this weekend: Julio Urías, who will take the ball for LA in Saturday’s middle matchup.

Urías is set to become a free agent this offseason. He’ll be one of the top starting pitchers available on the open market, which is noteworthy as the Red Sox look to build their rotation for 2024 and beyond.

Urías, who turned 27 earlier this month, finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting in 2021 and third in 2022. The left-hander went 37-10 with a 2.57 ERA across 63 starts during that two-year stretch. While his numbers have regressed a bit this season, he’s actually been very good of late, going 4-0 with a 1.44 ERA in four August starts.

It’s unclear whether the Red Sox will have any interest in Urías this winter. But his blend of talent, upside and relative youth makes him an intriguing free agency option should the Red Sox open their wallets for pitching.

Red Sox odds (Aug. 25)*

To win World Series: +15000

To win American League: +7500

To win AL East: +50000

The Red Sox entered Friday 11 1/2 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the American League East, hence the extremely long divisional odds. They’re 3 1/2 games back of the AL’s third wild-card spot, occupied by the Houston Astros, whom Boston just beat in back-to-back contests to salvage a series split at Minute Maid Park.

*Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Probable pitchers

— Friday, Aug. 25 (7:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers): Kutter Crawford, RHP (6-6, 3.66 ERA) vs. Lance Lynn, RHP (9-9, 5.60 ERA)

— Saturday, Aug. 26 (4:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers): James Paxton, LHP (7-4, 3.79 ERA) vs. Julio Urías, LHP (11-6, 4.15 ERA)

— Sunday, Aug. 27 (1:35 p.m. vs. Dodgers): Tanner Houck, RHP (3-7, 5.08 ERA) vs. TBD

Storylines to watch

1. Mookie Betts’ return

This one is obvious, right? Betts is returning to Fenway Park for the first time since the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers before the 2020 season. And while Boston almost certainly will show the seven-time All-Star plenty of love, the focus needs to quickly shift to getting Betts out. He’s in the midst of another awesome season, with 34 home runs, 89 RBIs and 10 stolen bases to go along with a .310/.405/.605 slash line in 120 games.

2. Kenley Jansen’s hamstring injury

Jansen was removed from his appearance Wednesday after throwing just three pitches. He suffered right hamstring tightness and was unavailable for Thursday’s series finale. The Red Sox closer is hopeful he’ll avoid a stint on the injured list, but his status is something to monitor. Jansen missing time certainly would disrupt Boston’s successful bullpen formula.

3. Red Sox offense

The Red Sox totaled 17 runs on 24 hits Thursday against the Astros. They’ve homered in each of their past 13 games, and their 15 home runs over their last eight games are the most in the AL during that stretch. Boston’s offense has randomly disappeared at times in 2023, but it’s currently in a good place. The bats will need to keep producing, as the Red Sox welcome the Astros to town next week after their three-game series with the Dodgers.