FOXBORO, Mass. — C.J. Stroud’s NFL debut wasn’t particularly impressive. The second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft completed two of four passes for 13 yards while throwing one interception in limited time Thursday night.

That one interception was thrown to Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills, who sought out the young Texans quarterback after Houston’s 20-9 preseason win in New England.

Mills revealed his message for Stroud during a postgame conversation with FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna.

“You’ve got all the tools,” Mills told the 21-year-old QB, via McKenna. “Believe in yourself. Keep working hard. You’ve got it.”

Stroud’s struggles against the Patriots obviously don’t mean much. It was his first NFL action, and he only was on the field for two drives.

Mills still expects big things from the Ohio State product.

“He’s going to be a really, really good player,” Mills told McKenna.

The Patriots now will turn their focus toward next week, when they’ll visit the Green Bay Packers for a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup. After that, New England will head to Tennessee for more joint practices and a preseason game with the Titans.

As for Stroud, he and the Texans will wrap up their preseason slate with games against the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.