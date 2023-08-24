WWE Legend Offers Candid Update On Contract Status, Future

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Edge (real name Adam Copeland), whose remarkable WWE career was celebrated last Friday night on “SmackDown.”

His match against Sheamus (real name Stephen Farrelly) — a close friend — sure felt like a potential retirement bout, especially with it coming in front of Edge’s hometown fans in Toronto. But Edge didn’t announce his plans, causing some to wonder whether he’ll leave WWE and join its biggest wrestling competitor, AEW.

Well, Edge took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning to address his WWE contract status and what’s next.

“There’s nothing going on,” Edge said. “There’s no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE. It’s my dream gig. It’s all I ever wanted to do. And I didn’t come at them with some crazy contract or anything, and they didn’t deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don’t know what to do.

“The first time I had to retire, it was forced. And this time, the choice is in my lap and it’s a lot harder. WWE gave me that night, Friday night, in Toronto and it was the best night of my career. A lot of people will say, ‘You should retire at WrestleMania,’ or this or that, but it’s not their career. Friday night was really special for me, and I don’t know if that can be topped, to be perfectly honest. And if we think we can, then great. But I need to sit with it.

“And just know that whatever it is that I do, whether it’s “Percy Jackson” (the Disney+ series), which is coming out soon, or it’s wrestling or it’s sitting in my rocking chair, it’s because I’m having fun. And having fun at this stage of my life and raising my kids are the two most important things.”

Edge, who will turn 50 on Oct. 30, was forced to retire from wrestling in 2011, the result of cervical spinal stenosis. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Then, miraculously, after being medically cleared, Edge returned to in-ring action at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He since remained an active competitor, with a part-time TV schedule, and held his own while working with and against younger WWE superstars.

The video Edge posted to social media Thursday likely will do little to slow the rumors about him possibly joining AEW, where several former WWE stars, including his good friend Christian Cage (real name William Jason Reso), now work. But it sure sounds like Edge is on the fence about his future.

So, we’ll just have to wait while he makes his decision.