The 2023 season has been one to forget for Yankees fans, but Aaron Boone provided a memorable moment Monday night.

New York lost to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, which kept it at the bottom of the American League East behind the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees were down 2-1 at the start of the top of the eighth inning when White Sox pitcher Bryan Shaw struck Anthony Volpe out looking. Boone disagreed with the call and went up to home plate umpire Laz Díaz, who proceeded to eject the manager for an AL-leading sixth time.

Boone got his money’s worth, as he argued with Díaz and drew a line at home plate to mock the veteran umpire for his strikeout call.

Aaron Boone IS HEATED 😲 pic.twitter.com/nQ8mrLYbTD — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 8, 2023

The Yankees didn’t muster a comeback in the final two innings, and the White Sox added two more runs to win 5-2.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just thought there were a ton of pitches all night, culminating I think with DJ (LeMahieu),” Boone told reporters, per ESPN. “(There were) a couple of pitches in his at-bat where he struck out with first and third there.”

The Yankees manager also added he was “pretty upset” after his team’s loss. Boone’s wild ejection was emblematic of a poor season for the Bronx Bombers.