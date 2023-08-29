The New York Yankees made another move on Tuesday to move on from a once-impactful trade acquisition.

After releasing former MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson, New York placed outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers, per Erik Boland of Newsday.

The 29-year-old joined the Yankees last season in a midseason deal from the St. Louis Cardinals for lefty starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Bader made a big impact in the postseason with five home runs for the Yankees.

In 2023, Bader battled injuries to play in 82 games with a .649 OPS, slashing .242/.279/.370 for the Yankees. New York struggled amid a number of injuries across the roster and currently sit in last place in the American League East.

Another massive waiver transaction came in on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Angels placed Hunter Renfroe, deadline acquisition Lucas Giolito, Randal Grichuk, Matt Moore and Reynaldo López all on waivers.