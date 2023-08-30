A disaster of a season has given the New York Yankees not much to play for over the final month of the campaign.

But there is a silver lining in that: The Yankees will get an up-close view and allow their top two prospects to get some major league seasoning by reportedly calling them up to the bigs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that the Yankees will promote top prospects Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells. Passan added the two are expected to make their debuts over the weekend with New York, which entered Wednesday in last place in the American League East with a 64-68 record, taking on the Astros in Houston.

Domínguez, a 20-year-old outfielder, played in just eight games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before getting the call from the Yankees. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound switch hitter certainly impressed in his brief time there, though, batting a robust .444 with 12 doubles and 10 RBIs. For the entire season split between Double-A and Triple-A, Domínguez is hitting .266 with 15 home runs and 76 RBIs.

Wells turned 24 years old a month ago and the catcher, like Domínguez, didn’t spend a ton of time at Triple-A. He got in 32 games this season at that level in which he batted .262 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

With this most recent call up, the Yankees have plenty of youngsters holding spots on their roster. Domínguez and Wells are joining other highly touted prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira in pinstripes.

The future has arrived much sooner than expected for New York, but it will at least give Yankees fans something to watch over the final games of a dreadful and lost season.