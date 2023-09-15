There was no brotherly love between Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and star quarterback Jalen Hurts on Thursday night.

The two got into a heated discussion on the sideline late in Thursday’s 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. It got to the point that head coach Nick Sirianni had to come to the rescue and try to calm down Brown.

Sirianni tried to completely dismiss the interaction after the game, telling reporters he “didn’t see what was going on with that,” despite being right in the middle of it. Sirianni then gave in, but only a little bit.

“The conversations we have on the field is going to be private and the conversations we have in our locker room are going to be private,” Sirianni told reporters, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP. “Ya’ll don’t need to know what was going on right there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown was visibly frustrated given his lack of high-end production and targets through two games this season as the Eagles’ offense seems to be experiencing growing pains under new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

After catching seven passes for 79 yards in a season-opening win over the New England Patriots, Brown had just four receptions on six targets for 29 yards against the Vikings.

Brown certainly isn’t happy with how the season has gone personally for him so far, despite the reigning NFC champions being off to a 2-0 start.

Brown’s next chance to make an impact comes on Week 3 with a Monday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And if things don’t go to his liking again, Hurts should expect another earful from Brown.