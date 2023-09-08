Red Sox’s Triston Casas Chimes In On Run At Rookie Of The Year

The emergence of Triston Casas is quickly building a convincing Rookie of the Year case for the Red Sox first baseman.

At the start of the season, that bid wasn’t nearly as promising. Casas batted just .133, striking out 27 times through the first 22 games of the season. Those struggles have since been left in the rear-view mirror since July. Casas has hit .322 with 14 home runs, nine doubles and 33 RBIs in a 53-game span.

“Rookie of the Year was never something I set out to do,” Casas said, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “The only goal that I had this year was the play 150 games. I don’t think I’m going to reach that goal. That’s the only thing I wanted to do. But I definitely think I have done well with the opportunity that I’ve been given.”

Regardless of where Casas stands on potentially taking home the honor, the numbers (and odds) speak for themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

Right behind Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson (-900), Casas has the second-best odds (+1000) at winning American League Rookie of the Year honors, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s quite the jump from an ice-cold slump in the first month-plus of the season, and one that the Red Sox have certainly benefitted from amid their last-second run at a playoff spot.

It’s made for a breakout that clears any prior uncertainty regarding the future of Boston’s starting first base spot. It belongs to Casas.

As noted by the left-handed-hitting slugger, the 150 games played goal won’t be reached, but that’s no damper on what’s been an elite showing from Casas. One that’s promising in also solidifying Casas’ place in the lineup for years to come as a reliable source of power.

In 125 games played, and still 22 left, Casas has hit .268 with 23 home runs and 60 RBIs. That ranks him third in batting average among AL rookies, tied (with Henderson) for first in home runs and first in walks drawn (65).

Story continues below advertisement

“I just want to play the game the right way,” Casas explained, per Speier. “And however the chips fall if I ever win an award or if I don’t it’s not going to change like what I think about myself.”