Bruins Announce Rookie Camp Roster, Prospect Challenge Schedule

The Boston Bruins announced the 24-player roster for the 2023 Rookie Camp and Prospect Challenge on Tuesday.

The 2023 Prospect Challenge will take place at LeCom HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y. from Sept. 15 to 18. This year’s roster includes 18 players within the Bruins organization along with six on an invite basis. Among the 24 players, there are 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

BRUINS 2023 ROOKIE CAMP / PROSPECT CHALLENGE ROSTER

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, Julien Beland (invitee), John Farinacci, Ty Halaburda (invitee), Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Adam Mechura (invitee), Georgii Merkulov, Owent Pederson, Matt Poitras, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ethan Ritchie, Grayden Siepmann (invitee), Blake Smith (invitee)

Goaltenders: William Rousseau (invitee), Samuel St. Hilaire (invitee)

Before heading to Buffalo, the rookies are slated to practice at 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 14 before traveling to Buffalo. Both practices will take place at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass.

The Bruins prospects will face off against other NHL prospects from the host Sabres, the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils in the round-robin challenge. Boston with play Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 15, Montreal at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 and New Jersey at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 18.