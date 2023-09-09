Bruins Roster Spot Refresher With Prospects Challenge Nearing

The Boston Bruins will play in the annual Prospects Challenge hosted by the Buffalo Sabres at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo from Sept. 15-18.

The Bruins have not released the roster of prospects slated to compete, but several players will undoubtedly hope to shine in the event before Boston’s training camp opens on Sept. 20 at Warrior Ice Arena.

In the past 16 years, the Bruins have only missed the playoffs twice, and because of the franchise’s success, the front office was confident in sending out draft picks and top prospects to bolster the lineup.

However, this season some of the prospects could make the the jump and steal a roster spot or two at the conclusion of camp.

FORWARDS

Fabian Lysell — The lone first-round prospect in recent drafts (21st overall in the 2021 draft) was in the midst of a stellar first outing for the Providence Bruins before suffering a late season concussion. The 20-year-old recorded 37 points in 54 games for Boston’s AHL affiliate. He plays with speed and skill which allows him to forecheck and play a solid two-way game.

John Beecher — The center played his first full professional season with Providence last year with mixed results. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Becher relied on his size and strength recording just 23 points in 61 games.

Brett Harrison — One of the most productive players in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Harrison recorded 99 points in 57 games between the Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires before making his professional debut in Providence last season.

Matthew Poitras — Like Harrison, Poitras was more than a point producer in the OHL with 95 points (16 goals, 79 assists) in 63 with the Guelph Storm. The 19-year-old center signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Bruins in May and general manager Don Sweeney described him as “sneaky” with a really good shot following the Bruins development camp in July.

Georgii Merkulov — The undrafted forward has a scoring ability that could make him a dark horse to make the big club out of training camp. The 22-year-old recorded 24 goals and 31 assists for 55 points with Providence last season.

DEFENSE

The prospects on the blue line for the Bruins are a tad thinner than up front, but given the depth Boston has on defense with Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk, the need to fill holes is not a necessity with Kevin Shattenkirk, Derek Forbort and Jakub Zboril rounding out the pairings.

Mason Lohrei — The 22-year-old Ohio State University product turned heads during the summer’s development camp. Sweeney said he loved the size and puck poise of Lohrei and that he was “excited about his trajectory” and what he could bring to the organization.

Frederic Brunet — Playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) last season before making the jump to Providence, Brunet set a career-high in goals (10) and points (38) in 30 games for the Victoriaville Tigres. In his lone game with the P-Bruins, the 20-year-old tallied two assists. While he is eligible to return to the QMJHL, his development would benefit from playing in Providence full-time.

Jackson Edward — The 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, Edward is considered a quintessential Boston Bruins defenseman. He’s a physical defenseman who isn’t afraid to stand up an opponent at the blue line to impact the play. In 65 games for the OHL’s London Knights last year, Edward notched five goals and added 20 assists after recording just six points in the 2021-22 season. Edward is expected to return to the OHL for the 2023-24 season.

The Bruins prospects will face off against other NHL prospects from the host Sabres, the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils. Boston with play Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 15, Montreal at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 and New Jersey at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 18.