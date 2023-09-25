Arrowhead Stadium was buzzing Sunday afternoon, but the actual game at the venue might as well have been an afterthought.

That’s not because the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears by 31 points, although the rout definitely made the Week 3 contest far less interesting. It was because all eyes were on a certain spectator who came to watch the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Taylor Swift was in attendance for the matinee matchup. The music phenom’s trip to Kansas City came after weeks of rumors indicating she had started a relationship with Travis Kelce. The speculation effectively was confirmed Sunday when Swift sat next to Kelce’s mom for the game and left the stadium with the star tight end himself.

Since the new A-list couple was all anyone wanted to talk about after the contest, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fielded a Swift question after his team improved 2-1.

“You know what? I’ve met her before. I set them up,” Reid told reporters before walking off the podium, as seen in a video shared by KSHB 41 News in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes also was asked about Swift after throwing three touchdowns against the Bears. Knowing the 12-time Grammy Award winner was in the house, Kansas City’s quarterback “felt a little bit of pressure” to find Kelce in the end zone.

Fortunately for all parties involved, Mahomes and Kelce connected for a third-quarter score.