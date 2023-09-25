Bill Belichick often reacts to non-football questions with a grunt, a snort and some variation of “Yeah, we’re just focused on the game.”

Apparently, he’s willing to make exceptions for Taylor Swift.

The Patriots head coach was asked during his Monday morning interview with “The Greg Hill Show” for his thoughts on Swift dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pop star set social media ablaze Sunday when she showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kansas City’s blowout win over Chicago with Kelce’s mother.

Belichick’s response: “Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

Yes, that’s a real quote. We promise. Here’s the audio:

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/kShgbLqnF0 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 25, 2023

Belichick also talked Taylor — Swift, not Lawrence — during an earlier WEEI appearance, lauding her toughness after she performed in the pouring rain during an August show at Gillette Stadium.

“It was pretty impressive,” Belichick said then. “She’s tough, man. She stood out there and played right through it.”

Belichick and the Patriots, who knocked off the New York Jets 15-10 on Sunday for their first win of the season, will see Swift’s new flame when Kelce’s Chiefs visit Foxboro, Mass. for a Week 15 showdown.