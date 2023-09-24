Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been in entertainment rumors away from the field for weeks regarding a potential relationship with Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift.
On Sunday, the rumors came to life with Swift in attendance as Kansas City hosted the Chicago Bears.
Live Odds
Final ScoreUpdated Sun 9/24, 7:12pm
The Chiefs offense got rolling early to the tune of a 34-0 halftime lead. Early in the second half, it was Kelce’s turn to get involved, scoring on a three-yard touchdown.
As shown on the broadcast, Swift was fired up to see Kelce catch a touchdown pass in person.
Story continues below advertisement
Overall, Sunday has been a pretty good day for Kelce and the now-2-1 Chiefs.
Featured image via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images