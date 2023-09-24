Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been in entertainment rumors away from the field for weeks regarding a potential relationship with Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, the rumors came to life with Swift in attendance as Kansas City hosted the Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs offense got rolling early to the tune of a 34-0 halftime lead. Early in the second half, it was Kelce’s turn to get involved, scoring on a three-yard touchdown.

As shown on the broadcast, Swift was fired up to see Kelce catch a touchdown pass in person.

Overall, Sunday has been a pretty good day for Kelce and the now-2-1 Chiefs.

Featured image via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images