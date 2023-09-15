The numbers say that Jonathan Jones is one of the NFL’s best Tyreek Hill defenders. So, Patriots fans had reason to worry when the veteran cornerback popped up on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle issue.

However, they apparently can put those fears to rest.

Jones, who battled injuries late in training camp, simply was taking a veteran rest day, according to Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal. New England didn’t have “any real worry” about Jones as of Thursday evening.

The news is much less promising for some of the Patriots’ banged-up offensive linemen.

Tackle Trent Brown and guard/tackle Sidy Sow both missed the first two practices of the week due to concussions, putting their statuses for Sunday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins in doubt. Guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu also remained limited this week after sitting out the season opener. You can click here for our full breakdown of how New England could rearrange its line if Brown can’t play against Miami.

The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.