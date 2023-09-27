The NBA landscape changed significantly Wednesday, as the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly agreed to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, joins two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, while Portland reportedly received Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, the Bucks’ 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected swap rights with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030. Phoenix reportedly landed Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

The blockbuster set social media blaze, as Lillard is a legitimate superstar who’s been mentioned in rumors ever since he requested a trade from Portland back in July. Some immediately pointed to the new-look Bucks as the clear favorites in the Eastern Conference this season, while others — including former NBA guard/forward Evan Turner — began calling for the next domino.

Turner, whose 10-year NBA career (2010-20) included stops in Boston (2014-16) and Portland (2016-19), offered a bold suggestion on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the reported trade.

“Portland, buy Jrue out so he can sign to the Celtics,” Turner posted. “I’m trying to see something real quick.”

That certainly would be an interesting turn of events, although it seems unlikely the Blazers would buy out Holiday, even as they embark on a rebuild largely centered around 2023 No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson. Then again, Portland could flip Holiday, whose contract includes roughly a $35 million base salary for 2023-24 and a player option for 2024-25.

Perhaps the Miami Heat, the betting favorites to land Lillard before Wednesday’s reported trade, will dip their toes in those waters. The Toronto Raptors, rumored to have emerged as the frontrunners for Lillard earlier this week, also could consider pursuing Holiday.

The Celtics, meanwhile, feel like a long shot, with their offseason heavy lifting so far consisting of a Marcus Smart-Kristaps Porzingis trade and a supermax contract extension for Jaylen Brown. But it nevertheless would be fascinating to see Holiday wind up in Boston when the dust settles.

After all, the Celtics and Bucks — two NBA Finals contenders — already looked to be on a potential collision course in the Eastern Conference. Lillard clearly is better than Holiday, particularly offensively, but Holiday is the superior defender, with the ability to make a huge impact on that end of the floor.

Jrue vs. Dame? Why not? Maybe Turner, who served as an assistant coach with the Celtics during the 2020-21 season, can put the bug in Brad Stevens’ ear.