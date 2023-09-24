The New York Jets didn’t handle their Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots very well on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter, as the Jets trailed the Patriots 15-10, a sideline meltdown took place, encapsulating the disaster that was New York’s 15-10 loss to New England at MetLife Stadium.

Jets running back Michael Carter approached coach Taylor Embree, shouting while requiring restraint from teammates in order to create separation between the two. Carter finished the rival clash with an underwhelming three yards off one reception and wanted to clear the air after the loss.

“I have the utmost respect for Coach Embree,” Carter told reporters, per SNY video. “… Me and him have a great relationship. It goes way past football. What we were talking about? Obviously, I’m not gonna tell you guys. But it had nothing to do with anything outside of the game. It was 100% two competitors, we both want to win. And I think that a lot of people, they see it as drama and I gotta control myself better, 100%.”

Carter’s outburst might’ve been out of line, but no less understandable.

“To my guys, anybody that saw it, people know that’s not me,” Carter explained. “… Y’all know how I act. This is my dream job. It’s my first job I’ve ever had. I love the game and Embree knows that, and he loves the game too. … I talked to him and we hashed it out right away.”

Meanwhile, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson continues to prove unworthy of a starting position, racking up just 157 yards with no touchdowns. The nightmare began from the very start as the 24-year-old totaled only six yards through his first 18 plays, leading two scoreless quarters.