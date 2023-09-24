Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had multiple chances for a game-winning drive to beat the New England Patriots. The Wilson-led offense came up short each time.

The New England Patriots earned their first win of the season after a 15-10 victory at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The best chance for New York came in between a safety forced by a Matthew Judon sack and a last-second Hail Mary attempt that Randall Cobb nearly hauled in.

In the final minutes, the Jets faced a fourth-and-10 in their own territory with two timeouts remaining. On the pass play, Wilson checked down to tight end to Tyler Conklin in the flat. As Conklin caught the ball, Patriots safety Kyle Dugger made the tackle well short of the line to gain to force the turnover on downs.

“It’s tough, man, gotta find a way to get it done,” Wilson told reporters after the loss, per a team-provided video. “I know the situation on fourth-and-10. We’ll go back and watch it. I didn’t love what I saw on the back end. Obviously, what’s going to be wide open on fourth-and-10. My thought process was if I could get it out to (Conklin) quick enough, there was only one guy over there if he makes him miss and is able to get the first down. Obviously as the ball got there, the guy tackled him. Find a way to be better because I gotta find a way. I understood the situation.”

While Wilson did not throw an interception against the Patriots, the quarterback could not push the Jets to victory with the chance to be the hero.

The Patriots and Jets will meet again at Gillette Stadium for a Week 18 matchup to close out the regular season.