How Alex Chiasson, Danton Heinen Felt In First Bruins Preseason Appearance

Alex Chiasson and Danton Heinen both signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the Boston Bruins in hopes of extending their NHL careers into the 2023-24 season.

On Tuesday night, they both pulled on the Spoked-B crest and skated in their first preseason action for Boston, battling for a spot on the Bruins roster come opening night on Oct. 11.

Although the result of the game was not on the winning end for the Bruins, Chiasson knows he can only continue to work hard and the rest is out of his hands.

“I’ve come to realize that I can only focus on what I do every day and the rest is out of my control,” Chiasson told reporters, per team-provided video. “I’ve been around for a while. … For me, it’s show up every day and try and get better and push myself and battle for a spot on the roster.”

Chiasson, who got 15:20 of ice time and finished as a minus-1, added that he’s not only trying to make the Bruins team but also be a mentor to the younger players within the organization.

“I’ve always taken pride in what I do every day and try and push myself in practice. Push my teammates,” Chiasson said. “When I started early on in my career there were older guys that did that and I think it’s important for me to do that. I think it teaches the younger guys that you got to create good habits right away. Regardless of the PTO or not, the goal is to get better and push myself.”

Heinen reunited with the Bruins when he signed his PTO contract on Sept. 5 and hopes to stay with the club that originally drafted him in 2014. With the Pittsburgh Penguins not making the postseason last year, he hadn’t seen game action since April.

“I felt good,” Heinen said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “First game, trying to get your legs under you, your timing under you but it’s fun to be back out there.”

Heinen, who finished with a minus-2 rating in 13:56 of ice time, said there were aspects of his game that he feels he needs to clean up, but with his first appearance under his belt, he knows he can build on it.

The Bruins will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night at TD Garden. Chiasson and Heinen will hope to get another shot at showing the Bruins what they have to offer.