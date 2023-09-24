EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — An apparent officiating error might have taken Patriots points off the board Sunday afternoon.

With less than 30 seconds left in the first half at MetLife Stadium, Mac Jones uncorked a deep ball to rookie receiver Demario Douglas that was broken up by New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter. The Patriots wound up having to settle for a 57-yard field-goal attempt, which Chad Ryland missed.

Replays, however, revealed that Carter should have been penalized for defensive pass interference on the play. His right hand clearly made contact with Douglas’ facemask before Jones’ pass arrived.

Kind of looked like pass interference, but what do I know? pic.twitter.com/kgIzFoylfA — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 24, 2023

Head coach Bill Belichick was livid after the no-call, animatedly arguing with an official on the sideline.

Though they outgained the Jets 216-39 in the first half, the Patriots led just 10-3 at halftime, with Ryland missing two of his three field-goal tries.