Alabama suffered a big loss over the weekend, and Mac Jones is wearing it — thanks to Brenden Schooler.

The No. 10 Crimson Tide on Saturday lost 34-24 at home to the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. And Jones, an Alabama product, clearly had some side action on the game with Patriots teammate Brenden Schooler, who played at Texas.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 9/13, 9:35pm
Miami Dolphins
MIA
-157
0
Sun 9/17, 8:20 PM
MIA -3 O/U 45.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
0
+134

Late Wednesday afternoon, Schooler Instagrammed a photo of Jones wearing a Longhorns shirt inside New England’s locker room. “Mac Jones says ‘Hook em!'” Schooler wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Story continues below advertisement

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns currently aren’t scheduled to play each other at any point over the next 10 years, so Jones might have to wait a while to get payback. Of course, there’s always a chance the two programs face each other in the College Football Playoff.

As for the Patriots, they’ll look to rebound from a Week 1 loss this Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

More Football:

Tua Tagovailoa Shares Challenges Of Bill Belichick’s Patriots Defense

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images