Alabama suffered a big loss over the weekend, and Mac Jones is wearing it — thanks to Brenden Schooler.
The No. 10 Crimson Tide on Saturday lost 34-24 at home to the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. And Jones, an Alabama product, clearly had some side action on the game with Patriots teammate Brenden Schooler, who played at Texas.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Schooler Instagrammed a photo of Jones wearing a Longhorns shirt inside New England’s locker room. “Mac Jones says ‘Hook em!'” Schooler wrote in the caption.
The Crimson Tide and Longhorns currently aren’t scheduled to play each other at any point over the next 10 years, so Jones might have to wait a while to get payback. Of course, there’s always a chance the two programs face each other in the College Football Playoff.
As for the Patriots, they’ll look to rebound from a Week 1 loss this Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.
