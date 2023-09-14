Alabama suffered a big loss over the weekend, and Mac Jones is wearing it — thanks to Brenden Schooler.

The No. 10 Crimson Tide on Saturday lost 34-24 at home to the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. And Jones, an Alabama product, clearly had some side action on the game with Patriots teammate Brenden Schooler, who played at Texas.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Schooler Instagrammed a photo of Jones wearing a Longhorns shirt inside New England’s locker room. “Mac Jones says ‘Hook em!'” Schooler wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns currently aren’t scheduled to play each other at any point over the next 10 years, so Jones might have to wait a while to get payback. Of course, there’s always a chance the two programs face each other in the College Football Playoff.

As for the Patriots, they’ll look to rebound from a Week 1 loss this Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.