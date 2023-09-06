Days before their latest Super Bowl championship banner night, the Chiefs experienced an unfortunate development with one of their most important players.

Travis Kelce sustained a knee injury during Kansas City’s practice Tuesday, two days before the reigning champs open the 2023 season with a matchup against the Detroit Lions. Fortunately for Kelce and his team, the star tight end appears to have avoided a serious injury. However, there seemingly is a chance he won’t be able to go Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 10:19am

Detroit Lions DET +184 0 Kansas City Chiefs KC 0 -224

“This is a rarity,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Wednesday morning on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “Usually the practice the day before the day before the game is kind of a light practice, a jog through. He suffered a hyperextended knee during practice. Sources say there is no structural damage, not considered to be a long-term injury. Above all, that is the most important thing for Travis Kelce. That said, there was some real, significant swelling that needs to go down in order for him to get back on the field. He’s going to be reassessed (Wednesday) and obviously, game designations will come out (Wednesday) as well, so perhaps we will know more. But he has not yet been ruled out for Thursday night’s game.”

The sportsbooks certainly took Kelce’s injury into account. Originally a 6.5-point spread in favor of the Chiefs, the line now sits at 5. The point total also dropped by two.

If Kelce can’t play against the Lions, Noah Gray figures to be Kansas City’s primary tight end for Week 1. The 2021 fifth-round pick also surely will be a popular fantasy football pickup if Kelce isn’t available Thursday.