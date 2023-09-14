Milan Lucic needs no introduction to the Boston Bruins, but the bruising forward does need it for some of his new teammates.

Lucic played the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings following the 2014-15 season. Lucic makes his return to the Bruins this season after signing a one-year deal in free agency.

But Lucic won’t see too many familiar faces on Boston’s roster. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are the only holdovers remaining from Lucic’s first stint with the Bruins.

That’s left Lucic trying to get to know his current teammates, including Jake DeBrusk. DeBrusk briefly met Lucic when the 2011 Stanley Cup champion played for the Edmonton Oilers, and let’s just say that Lucic’s reputation preceded him.

Story continues below advertisement

“Really funny guy from that short time that I had with him,” DeBrusk told Boston.com’s Conor Ryan on Thursday. “Obviously a big intimidating guy, didn’t know if he wanted to hurt me or anything like that. No, he’s a super nice guy.”

Lucic might be that way off the ice, but he certainly exemplifies a hard-nose playing style. He has tallied over 200 hits nine times in his career, last doing so during the 2021-22 campaign with the Calgary Flames. Lucic’s 168 hits last season would have ranked second on the Bruins.

With that type of physical presence, it has to be a great sight for DeBrusk to see that Lucic is back to wearing the Black and Gold.