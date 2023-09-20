Last Thursday night, Jason Kelce claimed he wasn’t sure if Travis Kelce was dating Taylor Swift.

Well, it appears the longtime center has gained new intel since the Philadelphia Eagles’ primetime home win over the Minnesota Vikings.

During an appearance Wednesday morning on SportsRadio 94WIP, the six-time Pro Bowl selection confirmed his brother and Swift are, indeed, an item.

“Tony (Gonzalez) kind of blindsided me with that question Thursday night. It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life,” Jason Kelce said. “I try to keep his business, his business and stay out of that world. Having said that, I think he’s doing great and it’s all 100% true.”

The Kelce-Swift dating rumors have taken the sports and entertainment worlds by storm. So much so that one of the more polished and buttoned-up play-by-play voices dropped a Swift reference after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored his first touchdown of the season this past Sunday.

And in the wake of Jason Kelce’s revelation, the buzz and attention should only increase.