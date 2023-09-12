Jayson Tatum, Star-Studded Group Rumored For 2024 Olympics

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is among a star-studded group that is fueling thoughts of another “Dream Team” ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

There reportedly is a litany of NBA superstars interested in joining USA Basketball for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

That group not only includes Tatum, who was a member of the 2021 gold-medal-winning team in Tokyo, but past gold-medal winners LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Stephen Curry is also “pondering” an Olympic debut, according to ESPN. Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Draymond Green are also candidates according to the report, which also stated that USA Basketball has tried recruiting Joel Embiid, who holds both United States and French citizenship, but is noncommittal.

The report of superstars considering joining Team USA is no coincidence, as the squad failed to medal at the World Cup in Manila last week. That’s likely why USA Basketball executive director Grant Hill made it clear that playing in the World Cup was not a requirement to be considered for the Olympic team.

The United States has won the past four Olympic golds in basketball, but just two of the past six World Cups. You can probably start shining a fifth-consecutive gold for them if this team does come together.