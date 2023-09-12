Jets Fan Becomes Instant Meme After Aaron Rodgers Injury

The New York Jets fans are going through it.

There was so much hope and hype surrounding the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, and then it all went up in flames so to speak when the 39-year-old quarterback was injured during the Jets opening drive against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers as the play-caller under center and threw an interception right to Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

“Just a terrible read by Zach Wilson,” Hall of Fame quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast.

Aikman’s assessment was echoed throughout MetLife Stadium and one fan in particular became an instant meme when he was caught on live TV throwing the bird.

The joke was on the Bills fans though when the Jets walked off with the win in overtime when Xavier Gipson ran a 65-yard punt return for the game-ending touchdown. Talk about a roller coaster of emotions.

Welcome to the show, rookie.