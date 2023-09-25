One day after directing an accusation at Mac Jones, Sauce Gardner took matters into his own hands to strengthen his case.

Following the New England Patriots’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Gardner claimed he shoved Jones in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium because the quarterback hit him in the “private parts.” The third-year signal-caller refuted the cornerback’s claim and wrote off the skirmish with Gardner as the product of a “physical play.”

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL planned to look into the incident involving the pair of first-round draft picks. Gardner seemingly tried to assist the league in its investigation Monday when he posted a video of the scene.

The clip clearly shows Jones walking toward Gardner after rising up from the turf. However, it’s tough to see if the Alabama product actually issued the low blow that Gardner claims he received. That said, last season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year appeared to be provoked when he pushed Jones, so the Patriots quarterback probably wasn’t a saint within the sequence either.

Time will tell if Gardner holds any sort of grudge against Jones for the remainder of the season. The Patriots and the Jets won’t square off again until the final week of the regular season.