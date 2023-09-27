Jim Montgomery Will Be Away From Bruins Following Death Of Mother

The Boston Bruins announced on Wednesday that head coach Jim Montgomery will take a leave of absence from the team until Oct.1 following the death of his mother, Dorothy.

“The Boston Bruins extend our sincerest condolences to Jim Montgomery and the entire Montgomery family on the recent passing of his mother, Dorothy,” the Bruins said in a statement. “Coach Montgomery will travel to Montreal for funeral services this week and return to team activities on Sunday, October 1.”

The Black and Gold are slated to participate in on-ice practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday with Group A beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET followed by Group B at 12 p.m. ET.

If the schedule remains unchanged, the Bruins will have a pregame skate Friday morning at Warrior Ice Arena prior to their preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers that evening at TD Garden.