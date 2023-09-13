FOXBORO, Mass. — Still recovering from meniscus surgery, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey won’t be on the field Sunday when the Dolphins visit the New England Patriots.

However, Miami’s true top offseason addition will make his presence felt.

Vic Fangio’s debut as Dolphins defensive coordinator didn’t go well, as Miami on Sunday gave up 34 points in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. But make no mistake: Fangio is one of the best defensive coaches in football, and is a major upgrade over his predecessor in Miami, Josh Boyer.

At 65 years old, Fangio has a ton of experience, including serving as defensive coordinator for six different teams. The number really is seven, if you count Fangio’s underwhelming stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019 through 2021, a span of time that saw Ed Donatell technically hold the DC title.

Fangio perhaps is best known for leading the great San Francisco 49ers defenses from 2011 through 2014 and fueling a huge turnaround for the Chicago Bears defense from 2015 through 2018.

“I have a ton of respect for Vic as a coach and what he’s done in the multiple times we’ve faced him and just watching his teams over the years,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday morning. “Very disciplined, sound and extremely well-coached, well-prepared defense. … I think Vic’s one of the best defensive coaches in the league. He has his style, his defensive philosophy and system, and he’s had a lot of success with it.”

Sunday will mark the first time Mac Jones has faced a Fangio defense. But New England’s third-year QB knows what he’s up against.

“Yeah, I think Coach Fangio has a lot of respect around the league. He’s been around for a long time. He was in Philly last year for a little bit, obviously Chicago, Denver. So, he has a great background. He’s called a lot of football plays, and his defense is pretty sound, always.

“The guys know what to do. They’re very disciplined. I think each week, there’s going to be some carryover, just with coaching trees and things like that. But, at the end of the day, he’s kind of the top dog. He’s the originator of all the stuff, and he’s done a great job his whole career. I’m just looking forward to going against him.”

None of this is to say that Fangio and his defenses are unbeatable. The Patriots have great coaches, too, and Miami’s defensive personnel might be a tad overrated.

Nevertheless, the Patriots offense will need to play a clean, smart game Sunday if it wants to outscore the Dolphins.